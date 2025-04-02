Max Allan Collins’ 6 favorite books that feature private detectives
The mystery writer recommends works by Dashiell Hammett, Raymond Chandler, and more
Mystery writer Max Allan Collins is best known for comics and graphic novels, including the Road to Perdition series. He has also finished and published 15 of Mickey Spillane’s incomplete Mike Hammer novels. The latest, Baby, It’s Murder, is the last of the series.
‘The Maltese Falcon’ by Dashiell Hammett (1930)
In Hammett’s third novel, he assembles all the tropes of the private eye story, perfects them, and abandons them. He wrote only two more novels, The Glass Key and The Thin Man, neither traditional private eye novels. This one is a crackling read, with prose as spare and well-minted as anything Hemingway ever did. Buy it here.
‘Farewell, My Lovely’ by Raymond Chandler (1940)
Philip Marlowe and his creator each display an ease here that’s not readily apparent in the other handful of Marlowe novels. All of Chandler’s familiar, recurring character types are on display, from quack doctor and thugs to good girl and femme fatale. Much of what followed in the genre drew (and draws) upon this novel. Buy it here.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
‘One Lonely Night’ by Mickey Spillane (1951)
Spillane and his private eye Mike Hammer are at their most outrageous here, the noir poetry at its most musical, and Hammer’s psychotic violence at full throttle. Ostensibly littered with “Commie” bad guys (who are little more than Blue Meanies), the novel is chiefly Spillane answering his critics through a judge who reluctantly lets Hammer off for murder on a self-defense claim. Buy it here.
‘The Postman Always Rings Twice’ by James M. Cain (1934)
In this and a few other works, notably Double Indemnity, Cain examines the lines between lust and love, and greed and murder, and does so while creating a lean prose style second to none. While his later novels are often lacking, Cain out of the gate wrote better dialogue scenes than anybody else. Buy it here.
‘Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye’ by Horace McCoy (1948)
McCoy created in “Ralph Cotter” (an alias used by the narrator) the template for Jim Thompson’s novels. The literate, even brilliant Cotter is a compelling stylist, which makes his amoral actions all the more terrifying. Buy it here.
‘The Golden Spiders’ by Rex Stout (1953)
Perhaps influenced by Mickey Spillane’s surprise success, Stout—the master of combining the traditional mystery and its hard-boiled rival—delivered his toughest novel here. It’s more noir than drawing-room mystery. Buy it here.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
What to know about the latest Social Security cost-of-living adjustment
The Explainer The COLA for 2025 marked the smallest increase in years, and benefit recipients are not happy
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Sen. Booker's 25-hour speech beats Thurmond
Speed Read He spoke for the longest time in recorded Senate history, protesting the Trump administration's policies
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Bondi seeks death penalty for Luigi Mangione
Speed Read Mangione was charged with fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last year
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Book reviews: ‘Red Scare: Blacklists, McCarthyism, and the Making of Modern America’ and ‘How to End a Story: Collected Diaries, 1978–1998’
Feature A political ‘witch hunt’ and Helen Garner’s journal entries
By The Week US Published
-
Following the Tea Horse Road in China
The Week Recommends This network of roads and trails served as vital trading routes
By The Week UK Published
-
Adolescence and the toxic online world: what's the solution?
Talking Point The hit Netflix show is a window into the manosphere, red pills and incels
By The Week UK Published
-
Roast lamb shoulder with ginger and fresh turmeric recipe
The Week Recommends Succulent and tender and falls off the bone with ease
By The Week UK Published
-
Snow White: Disney's 'earnest effort to meet an impossible brief'
Talking Point Live-action remake of Disney classic is not the disaster it could have been – but where's the personality?
By The Week UK Published
-
Don McCullin picks his favourite books
The Week Recommends The photojournalist shares works by Daniel Defoe, Lesley Blanch and Roland Philipps
By The Week UK Published
-
6 breathtaking homes in capital cities
Feature Featuring a glass conservatory in Atlanta and a loft library in Boston
By The Week US Published
-
Playhouse Creatures: 'dream-like' play is 'lively, funny and sharp-witted'
Anna Chancellor offers a 'glinting performance' alongside a 'strong' supporting cast
By The Week UK Published