Max Allan Collins’ 6 favorite books that feature private detectives

The mystery writer recommends works by Dashiell Hammett, Raymond Chandler, and more

Max Allan Collins
Max Allan Collins is the author of the Road to Perdition series and Baby, It’s Murder
Mystery writer Max Allan Collins is best known for comics and graphic novels, including the Road to Perdition series. He has also finished and published 15 of Mickey Spillane’s incomplete Mike Hammer novels. The latest, Baby, It’s Murder, is the last of the series.

‘The Maltese Falcon’ by Dashiell Hammett (1930)



