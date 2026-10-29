Napoleon and His Marshals: an ‘irresistibly exciting’ book

Andrew Roberts’ military history is ‘Tolstoyan in scale’

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The marshals were indispensable to Napoleon’s imperial ambitions but they were fractious, unpredictable and intensely rivalrous
(Image credit: Allen Lane)

In 1804, upon being proclaimed emperor, Napoleon decided that he needed a new office of state “to bind his most important military commanders to his regime”, said George Owers in The Times. The “Little Corsican” therefore resurrected the “medieval title of marshal, which had been abolished during the Revolution”. Initially, 14 marshals were created, but by the time of Napoleon’s “final, desperate throw of the dice” in 1815, he’d bestowed the title on 26 men.

The marshals were indispensable to his “imperial project”: they led the armies that conquered Europe, and several became “vastly rich”. Yet they were a fractious and unpredictable group, intensely rivalrous, and ultimately willing to turn on their master.

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