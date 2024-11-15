Niall Williams shares his favourite books
The Irish novelist chooses works by Charles Dickens, Seamus Heaney and Wendell Berry
The Irish novelist and playwright chooses his five favourite books. His latest novel, "Time of the Child", is out now.
Station Island
Seamus Heaney, 1984
Seamus's are the books most taken down from the shelf. There are three sections in this volume, but it's the 33-page title poem that seems to me a masterpiece. It is a narrative sequence, both confessional and dramatic, and has the questing urgency of all pilgrimage, to arrive at a place of peace.
Love in the Time of Cholera
Gabriel García Márquez, 1985
This story of an epic love unrequited for 50 years, nine months, and four days is written with Gabriel García Márquez's hallmark humour and wisdom. It confronts the realities of aging and consoles us with the revelation that if we can only keep believing, then the miracle of love is still possible.
Great Expectations
Charles Dickens, 1861
The book that made me want to be a novelist. Reading it in a classroom at age 14, it entered me like no book before or since. Dickens's world was more real than the Dublin outside. When Pip fell in love with Estella, so did I; when his heart was broken, mine was too.
Housekeeping
Marilynne Robinson, 1980
This hauntingly beautiful novel is a flawless thing. It tells the story of Ruth and her younger sister Lucille's haphazard upbringing under the care of their eccentric aunt Sylvie in Fingerbone. The narration is hued with melancholy, the sentences hypnotic, and the whole book made with a grace not often found in fiction.
The World-Ending Fire
Wendell Berry, 2017
A collection of essays, written with Wendell Berry's signature grace and gravitas, each one stakes out its ground with authority, and the wisdom that comes from paying close attention to the land. After reading one of these essays, you pause, lift your head, and go outside.
-
