Simon Sebag Montefiore’s ‘urgently necessary’ history of the Middle East
The Cauldron is filled with ‘revelatory’ anecdotes and ‘extraordinary’ characters
“As the past three years have shown, many people hold strong views about the Middle East, though many of these opinions are based on little more than superficial knowledge of the region’s history,” said Eamonn Gearon in the Times Literary Supplement. Simon Sebag Montefiore’s “laudable” aim in “The Cauldron” is to “give readers the background to form their own judgements”.
Running from 1900 right up to the present, Sebag Montefiore’s book is broader in scope than most such studies (his definition of the Middle East runs from Morocco to Iran, and includes Turkey and Sudan) and takes in a wide range of personalities and conflicts. Yet it is consistently “lively and memorable”, thanks to the author’s knack for “finding just the right telling detail or revelatory anecdote”.
And, while Sebag Montefiore is an even-handed commentator, he is unafraid to venture bold opinions – claiming, for example, that Ayatollah Khomeini was a “political strategist of the rank of Lenin or Mao”. The result is monumental: “panoramic, humane and urgently necessary”.
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Sebag Montefiore “leavens” this necessarily weighty primer with “pearls of wisdom from Arab and Persian poets and sages” and by “ushering extraordinary characters across the stage”, said Mark Urban in The Times. “We meet Qatar’s first emir, Jassim bin Mohammed al-Thani, who sired 56 children – a record that would surely leave even Boris Johnson speechless.” With “characteristic panache”, Sebag Montefiore sums up King Farouk of Egypt as “an isolated sybarite, enabled by a retinue of corrupt fixers, addicted to gambling, eating and sex”. (The CIA’s codename for him was “Fat F**ker”.)
“The Cauldron” won’t make Middle Eastern politics “clearer”, said Sergey Radchenko in the Financial Times: “it is too ambitious for that”. But, by breaking down the region’s complex history into “myriad vivid stories of murder and betrayal”, it certainly brings “the Middle East closer”.
There are, however, limits to Sebag Montefiore’s approach, said Malise Ruthven in Literary Review. While excellent at narrative, he is less good at analysis: the book is “surprisingly thin on kinship as a political force”, and sectarianism receives little by way of “sustained explanation”. As a result, it feels as if we’re seeing the “pieces moving without always being shown the structure of the board”. Readers who want an “immensely informed” and “highly readable political chronicle will be rewarded in spades”. Those “seeking a grand explanatory theory will be left dissatisfied”.
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