Land Rover's Defender Octa: 'an unexpected thrill to drive'

The Octa makes the regular Defender look 'a touch meek'

Land Rover Defender Octa
Off-road, the Land Rover Defender Octa seems to 'float', absorbing any impact with 'engineered excellence'
(Image credit: Mariusz Burcz / Alamy Stock Photo)
Since its launch in 2019, the Defender has been a huge hit, said Top Gear Magazine, and Land Rover has a simple aim for its new Defender Octa: "to be the world's fastest off-roader" yet. Three years in the making, it has been re-engineered to take even more punishment.

The Octa is 28mm higher and 68mm wider than previous models, "with muscular wheelarch extensions". It has a new 627bhp BMW-sourced 4.4-litre twin-turbo mild-hybrid V8 engine with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, but the "big news" is the "6D Dynamics" air-suspension tech that renders traditional anti-roll bars redundant.

