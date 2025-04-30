Land Rover's Defender Octa: 'an unexpected thrill to drive'
The Octa makes the regular Defender look 'a touch meek'
Since its launch in 2019, the Defender has been a huge hit, said Top Gear Magazine, and Land Rover has a simple aim for its new Defender Octa: "to be the world's fastest off-roader" yet. Three years in the making, it has been re-engineered to take even more punishment.
The Octa is 28mm higher and 68mm wider than previous models, "with muscular wheelarch extensions". It has a new 627bhp BMW-sourced 4.4-litre twin-turbo mild-hybrid V8 engine with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, but the "big news" is the "6D Dynamics" air-suspension tech that renders traditional anti-roll bars redundant.
Off-road, the car seems to 'float'
This "astonishing" tech is possibly "the defining piece of the Octa puzzle", said Evo, allowing for flatter, calmer cornering. The Octa is "an unexpected thrill to drive", making the regular Defender look "a touch meek".
Despite weighing 2,585kg, it can reach 60mph in 3.8 secs in launch mode, and "gathers momentum with serious pace", while remaining composed; the brakes are "suitably impressive" too. Off-road, the car seems to "float", absorbing any impact with "engineered excellence".
An 'extra-special off-roader'
Land Rover has thrown out the rulebook to create a "tough" and "phenomenally capable 4x4", said Autocar. The all-terrain tyres give an assured level of grip, even on the road; less rugged all-season tyres or Michelin Primacy road tyres are an option for those who want to go faster. The dash is simple, with an intuitive touchscreen featuring excellent off-roading cameras; and the new "body and soul" bucket seats with vibro-acoustic tech are supremely comfortable. This "extra-special off-roader" should be in a class of its own.
