Type 00: a smart move from Jaguar

A car-nut – and luxury industry guru – dissects the claws-out debate around that Jaguar

Jaguar Type 00 car
The Type 00 has been billed by Jaguar as 'an original work of art'
By
published

Well that got everyone's attention. Let's talk about the advert first: at the end of November, 30 seconds of colour-saturated, slightly dystopian video ricocheted around the world. It turns out that Jaguar had millions of highly opinionated fans, who expressed themselves not only quite lucidly, but regrettably quite personally towards chief creative officer Gerry McGovern and his JLR colleagues. JLR (or Jaguar Land Rover as it used to be known) is no stranger to stirring emotions, but usually this involves doing the stirring with the latest iteration of an already well-loved vehicle or engine. In this case, a lot of the emotions expressed were both negative and forceful.

Unfortunately many – perhaps most – of these outraged "fans" have never actually bought one of their cars. The sheer volume of negative comments almost certainly outweighed the number of vehicles sold last year. "Do the math" as they say, because therein lies the problem. For decades, Jaguar has been producing some wonderful and groundbreaking vehicles. From the D-Type of the 1950s, the iconic E-Type of the 1960s (described as "the most beautiful car in the world" by Enzo Ferrari), to the Mark 2 and Mark 10 saloons, the various XJ iterations, shapely XKs and most recently the F-Pace SUV, I-Pace and F-Type coupé. These are all great vehicles, cars with real soul. But car companies, like any brand, cannot survive on love alone. They need sales, and Jaguar has struggled in recent years to achieve the numbers to make it profitable.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

James Ogilvy
Luxury industry expert
