Volvo XC40 Recharge review: what the car critics say
This new family SUV has consistent breaks and a classy interior
Volvo launched the XC40 family SUV in 2017 in diesel and petrol only, and it won European Car of the Year the following year, said The Daily Telegraph. Now, diesel is no longer an option; the petrol engines are mild hybrids; and there is a plug-in PHEV and this new Pure Electric Version, which comes with a 66kWh battery and single electric motor (235bhp) or 79kWh battery and twin motors front and rear, with a combined 402bhp.
The four-wheel-drive twin motor version packs a big punch: 0-62mph takes just 4.7secs with a WLTP range of 334 miles, What Car? said. The single motor version takes 7.3secs and has a 290-mile range. Unusually for a premium electric SUV, there’s no adaptive suspension, but the XC40 is still comfortable, with a firm but smooth ride. Although it leans a fair bit through corners, it has lots of grip and consistent brakes.
The twin motor gets a faster charge rate of 200kW, so a 10%-80% charge takes just 28 minutes on a powerful charger, said Car Magazine. The interior is generally quite classy, but there are some plasticky materials lower down. The excellent Google-based infotainment system is operated via a 9in touchscreen or voice command. There’s Apple CarPlay, a DAB radio and wireless phone-charging. Price: from £46,505.
In pictures: Volvo XC40 Recharge
