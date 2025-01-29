Tim Burton to the Pet Shop Boys: the creatives taking on tableware

Thom Browne is also among a host of fashion and music stars turning their hand to fine porcelain

Ulla Johnson x Cabana dessert plate
Ulla Johnson x Cabana dessert plate, £80, cabanamagazine.com
(Image credit: Neil Godwin at Future Studios for The Blend)
Thom Browne, the American designer and tailor who turned sartorial standards and masculine stereotypes on their head with the shrunken proportions of his signature charcoal grey tailoring, brings a similarly uncompromising line to tabletop in his first collaboration with Haviland Limoges porcelain.

Haviland, a company established in France in the 1840s by an American family, interpreted Browne's desires for generous volumes and exact lines across the collection of teacups, a pot, sugar box, creamer, tea plates and bowls. In translucent white, each piece is decorated with four grey bars (echoing the brand's stripe insignia) applied through Haviland's Chromolithography process.

