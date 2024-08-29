Movies to watch in September, from 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' to 'Megapolis'
Tim Burton's undead sequel, an insane Francis Ford Coppola epic and a new Dreamworks animation
Spooky season is officially upon us, and this month's new releases are in tune with the change of weather. There's a gothic dark comedy, several science fiction survival stories and a war journalist biopic. The leaves are falling; the topics are somber.
'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' (Sept. 6)
The "ghost with the most" is born again. A long-awaited sequel to one of Tim Burton's directorial crown jewels, 1988's cult hit "Beetlejuice," brings back Winona Ryder as fang-banged goth gal Lydia Deetz, Catherine O'Hara as her fire-haired mother and Michael Keaton as the titular zombified demon. "Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega, often dubbed a Gen Z version of Winona, joins the cast as — fittingly — Lydia's daughter. Danny Elfman's bombastic score is back too, as is Burton's angular and unmistakable production design.
'His Three Daughters' (Sept. 6)
The second flick on this list that is about the inevitability of death, Azazel Jacobs' "His Three Daughters" depicts the tricky time in a person's life when they must begin to care for a parent. Three acting titans — Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne and Elizabeth Olsen — star as estranged sisters who reunite around their father's sick bed. "Jacobs gamely captures the out-of-time emotional shearing and bizarre mundanity of palliative care, how the walls, memories, hours warp and metastasize around waiting for the inevitable," said The Guardian.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Lee' (Sept. 27)
"Lee" marks the directorial debut of Ellen Kuras, an Oscar-nominated cinematographer best known for shooting "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind." The biopic is led by Kate Winslet (reteaming with Kuras after "Eternal Sunshine") who plays photojournalist and World War II correspondent Lee Miller. The real-life Miller began her career as a model for Vogue before enlisting as a photographer to cover the war for the magazine; the film follows her perilous journey. The star-studded cast includes Alexander Skarsgard, Andy Samberg and Marion Cotillard.
'Megapolis' (Sept. 27)
Francis Ford Coppola's new epic took decades to make and loads of his own money to fund. It has been marred by recent controversies about the director forcibly kissing extras on set. And yet, the latest project from the visionary behind "The Godfather" and "Apocalypse Now" is also supposed to be unlike anything else coming out this year (or perhaps this century).
Set during the collapse of an imagined American empire "while referencing the fall of Rome," said Variety, the film is a work of "absolute madness," said Vulture critic Bilge Ebiri. "There is nothing in 'Megalopolis' that feels like something out of a 'normal' movie. It has its own logic and cadence and vernacular." Time magazine's Stephanie Zacharek called the film "so weird, so ungainly and yet in some places so glorious that anyone who squints at it and says, 'I don't get it' is playing right into its wiggy strategy." Ultimately, the critic added, "I'll take a messy, imaginative sprawl over a waxen, tasteful enterprise any day." It stars Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito and Aubrey Plaza.
'The Wild Robot' (Sept. 27)
In the mood for something lighter after all this list's darkness? Take heart with Dreamworks' new animation "The Wild Robot," based on a New York Times-bestselling middle grade novel by Peter Brown and directed by Oscar-nominated Chris Sanders ("Lilo & Stitch," "How to Train Your Dragon"). The story follows Roz, a robot voiced by Lupita Nyong'o, who is accidentally stranded by his kind on an uninhabited island. Well, uninhabited by humans: The robot makes friends with foxes, ducklings and deer. Sanders said he took inspiration from Disney classics and Japanese master animator Hayao Miyazaki, resulting in a style described as "a Monet painting in a Miyazaki forest," said Variety.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold has worked as a story editor at The Week since 2024. She previously worked at FLOOD Magazine, Woman's World, First for Women, DGO Magazine and BOMB Magazine. Anya's culture writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Jezebel, Vice and the Los Angeles Review of Books, among others.
-
Nevada politician guilty of murdering journalist
Speed Read Robert Telles was found guilty of murdering investigative journalist Jeff German in 2022
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'The federal government's response to the latest surge has been tepid at best'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Is taunting Trump the key to Harris' campaign?
Today's Big Question Democrats embrace mockery instead of menace
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Sherwood, series two: 'stuffed to the gills with brilliant performances'
The Week Recommends The latest instalment of James Graham's gritty crime drama is 'superb'
By The Week UK Published
-
The Brenda Line: a 'confident and adventurous' debut from Harry Mould
The Week Recommends 'Sweet' and funny play about the Samaritans volunteers tasked with talking to 'telephone masturbators' in the 1970s
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Clean up your travel experience with these 8 sanitizing products
The Week Recommends For a vacation with less stress and more sparkle, disinfect your space
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Only Murders in the Building, series four: 'screamingly funny'
The Week Recommends Eva Longoria and Eugene Levy join star-studded cast in latest instalment of 'compelling' whodunnit
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Tartu: Estonia's lesser-known cultural hub
The Week Recommends This affordable Baltic city is home to an array of museums, galleries and arts venues
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Find the soul of Morocco in Fez
The Week Recommends This onetime imperial city is a cultural and spiritual center
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
5 illuminating books about Appalachia that are very much not 'Hillbilly Elegy'
The Week Recommends Stretching from the Catskill Mountains in New York to northern Mississippi, the region has produced literature that challenges stereotypical narratives about its residents
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Why is the author Colleen Hoover so controversial?
In the Spotlight Both the works and rampant popularity of the 'It Ends With Us' author are regularly questioned
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published