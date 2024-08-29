Movies to watch in September, from 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' to 'Megapolis'

Tim Burton's undead sequel, an insane Francis Ford Coppola epic and a new Dreamworks animation

Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton star in Tim Burton&#039;s &#039;Beetlejuice Beetlejuice&#039; (2024)
Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton reunite in Tim Burton's 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' (2024)
(Image credit: RTRO / Alamy)
Jump to category:
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US
By
published

Spooky season is officially upon us, and this month's new releases are in tune with the change of weather. There's a gothic dark comedy, several science fiction survival stories and a war journalist biopic. The leaves are falling; the topics are somber. 

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' (Sept. 6)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends Movies Tim Burton Francis Ford Coppola Kate Winslet Adam Driver
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US

Anya Jaremko-Greenwold has worked as a story editor at The Week since 2024. She previously worked at FLOOD Magazine, Woman's World, First for Women, DGO Magazine and BOMB Magazine. Anya's culture writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Jezebel, Vice and the Los Angeles Review of Books, among others. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸