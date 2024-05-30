What we lose when a talented actor joins the Marvel universe

There are some downsides to joining forces with the superhero juggernaut

Anthony Hopkins in 'Thor: The Dark World' (2013)
'They put me in armor; they shoved a beard on me. Sit on the throne, shout a bit. If you're sitting in front of a green screen, it's pointless acting it,' said Anthony Hopkins of his role in 'Thor'
(Image credit: Cinematic Collection / Alamy)
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US
By
published

Remember when Martin Scorcese angered a whole bunch of people with his diatribe against Marvel? He criticized the movies for being "theme parks" instead of cinema — with less depth and vision than many arthouse, independent or foreign films — but he was also lamenting the way they push other projects out of theaters and devour limited industry funds. "In many places around this country … franchise films are now your primary choice if you want to see something on the big screen," Scorcese said. 

The ubiquity of Marvel is staggering. At 33 movies (and counting), the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has earned more than $29 billion, making it the biggest movie franchise ever. But there is an element of Marvel's domination that is less frequently discussed: what it means for the actors who are offered coveted comic book character roles. Are there downsides to joining forces with the superhero juggernaut, for either the performers or their fans?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Why Everyone's Talking About Marvel Movies Hollywood
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US

Anya Jaremko-Greenwold has worked as a story editor at The Week since 2024. She previously worked at FLOOD Magazine, Woman's World, First for Women, DGO Magazine and BOMB Magazine. Anya's culture writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Jezebel, Vice and the Los Angeles Review of Books, among others. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸