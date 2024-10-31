The World of Tim Burton: a 'creepy, witty and visually ravishing' exhibition

Sprawling show at London's Design Museum features over 600 exhibits

Tim Burton at The World of Tim Burton exhibition at the Design Museum.
Visitors are 'fully immersed' in several of Burton's weird and wonderful worlds
(Image credit: Alamy / PA Images)
By
published

"As this delicious, suitably erratic exhibition shows, the mind of Tim Burton is a strange and wonderful place", said Nick Curtis in London's Evening Standard.

The sprawling new show at the Design Museum in London explores the life and work of the iconic filmmaker. More than 600 exhibits are on display, spanning everything from photographs and drawings to film clips, costumes and puppets. These artefacts contain "delights, not just for the fan but for anyone interested in both the elegance and the endless labour of craft".

