From Panopticon to pleasure dome: Dutch prisons transformed

The Netherlands is turning its domed prisons of 'terror' into vibrant community spaces

Aerial view of the Koepelgevangenis, with the dome lifted and revealing art, flowers, and a hand holding a coffee cup inside
From bleak prison to community space: the new flowering of the Dutch panopticon
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

You might assume that the 40 metre-high dome in the Dutch city of Haarlem is a religious building, said The Guardian – "until you notice the bars covering its 230 windows".

The Haarlem Koepelgevangenis ("dome prison") is just one of three so-called panopticons in the Netherlands: circular prisons with a central watch tower, built in the 19th century and designed to oppress inmates. All three have been closed in the past decade, as part of the country's drive to reduce its prison population, and are being "repurposed".

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

