Elvis Presley's heir halts 'fraudulent' Graceland sale

Actress Riley Keough has sued to stop a scheme to defraud her family out of her grandfather's famous estate

Riley Keough and Post Malone ride in a golf cart outside Graceland
"Elvis Presley Enterprises can confirm that these claims are fraudulent," the group that manages Graceland said
(Image credit: Katherine Bomboy / NBC via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Actor Riley Keough, Elvis Presley's granddaughter and trustee of his estate, sued last week to stop a foreclosure sale of Graceland scheduled for Thursday, saying the company purporting to own the Presley home and museum is trying to defraud the family. A Shelby County, Tennessee, judge paused the sale last week. Keough (pictured above outside Graceland with Post Malone) inherited Graceland last year after the death of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Music Elvis Presley
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸