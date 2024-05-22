Elvis Presley's heir halts 'fraudulent' Graceland sale
Actress Riley Keough has sued to stop a scheme to defraud her family out of her grandfather's famous estate
What happened
Actor Riley Keough, Elvis Presley's granddaughter and trustee of his estate, sued last week to stop a foreclosure sale of Graceland scheduled for Thursday, saying the company purporting to own the Presley home and museum is trying to defraud the family. A Shelby County, Tennessee, judge paused the sale last week. Keough (pictured above outside Graceland with Post Malone) inherited Graceland last year after the death of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley.
Who said what
Keough's lawyers say Naussany Investments & Private Lending is "fraudulently" claiming Lisa Marie Presley used Graceland as collateral on a $3.8 million loan she never repaid. "Presley never borrowed money from Naussany Investments," which "is not a real entity," the lawsuit said. "Elvis Presley Enterprises can confirm that these claims are fraudulent," the group that manages Graceland said. "There is no foreclosure sale."
Kimberly Philbrick, the Florida notary whose signature is on the purported loan documents, said in an affidavit she never met Presley and does "not know why my signature appears on this document." Lawyers for Naussany Investments declined to comment.
What next?
The Shelby County Chancery Court judge will consider Keough's injunction request on Wednesday.
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
