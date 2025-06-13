Ballerina: 'a total creative power cut' for the John Wick creators

Ana de Armas can't do much with her 'lethally dull' role

Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro, a young female assassin in Ballerina
Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro, a young female assassin, in Ballerina
(Image credit: BFA / Lionsgate / Alamy Stock Photo)
By
published

Fans of the John Wick series approach each new film expecting that "extreme violence will be dispensed and kill shots administered with abandon", said Helen O'Hara in Time Out. And on that level, this action-packed spin-off from the franchise does not disappoint.

Set between "John Wick: Chapter 3" and "John Wick: Chapter 4", "Ballerina" stars Ana de Armas as Eve, a young woman who, as a girl, witnessed the assassination of her killer father, and was taken under the wing of Winston (Ian McShane), a hotel owner and Wick-verse regular.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸