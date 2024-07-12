Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F – Eddie Murphy reboot delivers 'hit of nostalgia'

Axel Foley travels from his native Detroit to La La Land as Netflix revives franchise

Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley and Taylour Paige as Jane Saunders in the new Beverly Hills reboot
Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley and Taylour Paige as Jane Saunders in the new Beverly Hills reboot
(Image credit: Netflix / Entertainment Pictures / zumapress.com / Alamy Stock Photo)
By
published
inthe week recommends

"It's been 40 years since Eddie Murphy first played detective Axel Foley" in the hit action-comedy "Beverly Hills Cop", said Alistair Harkness in The Scotsman. An "amped-up sequel" smashed box-office records in its opening weekend in 1987, "then 1994's 'Beverly Hills Cop III' suggested the franchise had run its course".

Yet now it's back – and for a man now in his early 60s, Murphy is in pretty good shape, so seeing him "running and gunning" once again isn't as jarring as it might have been. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Recommends From The Magazine
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸