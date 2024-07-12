Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F – Eddie Murphy reboot delivers 'hit of nostalgia'
Axel Foley travels from his native Detroit to La La Land as Netflix revives franchise
"It's been 40 years since Eddie Murphy first played detective Axel Foley" in the hit action-comedy "Beverly Hills Cop", said Alistair Harkness in The Scotsman. An "amped-up sequel" smashed box-office records in its opening weekend in 1987, "then 1994's 'Beverly Hills Cop III' suggested the franchise had run its course".
Yet now it's back – and for a man now in his early 60s, Murphy is in pretty good shape, so seeing him "running and gunning" once again isn't as jarring as it might have been.
Judge Reinhold is among the other returnees from the original cast; new recruits include Taylour Paige, playing Axel's attorney's daughter Jane, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a good-natured detective.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
In this outing, Foley travels from his native Detroit to La La Land to help Jane out when she gets into trouble while trying to expose a corrupt cop. The film is really "just about delivering a hit of nostalgia", and to this end, debut director Mark Molloy "handles everything with workmanlike proficiency": there is hardly a scene that doesn't make a reference to the first two films.
When I heard the first strains of the "instantly recognisable theme tune", and caught a glimpse of our "baseball-jacketed" hero, I was inclined to feel fondly of this reboot, said Matthew Bond in The Mail on Sunday. "But I struggled to hold on to that critical benevolence."
Yes, some of the action sequences are "excellent", and the film has funny moments, but it all relies far too heavily on Murphy and the sheer force of his "charisma".
It struck me as "a bit tired and formulaic", said Peter Bradshaw in The Guardian. With the right script, Murphy can still turn in barnstorming performances; but this stale film "presumes a great deal on the audience's brand loyalty."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The Nature of Love: 'sly, sexy and smart' French-Canadian rom-com
The Week Recommends The chemistry between Magalie Lépine Blondeau and Pierre-Yves Cardinal is 'electric'
By The Week UK Published
-
My Family: The Memoir – 'wincingly funny' revelations from David Baddiel
The Week Recommends The comedian and author shares the 'full unvarnished picture' of his childhood
By The Week UK Published
-
Barbie: The Exhibition – 'just the thing for the summer holidays'
The Week Recommends 'Stylishly staged' show has the fun factor but veers into feeling like an advert
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Supacell: a wholly 'original' superhero story that 'gets the blood pumping'
The Week Recommends Hit six-part Netflix show starring Tosin Cole is 'addictively stressful'
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
10 spectacular hotels for golfers that have just the right swing
The Week Recommends These properties are stunners off the links and on
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
How to spend a long weekend in Torshavn
The Week Recommends The tiny capital of the Faroe Islands is easy to reach thanks to new direct flights from Gatwick
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
The travel essentials your pet needs to sail through any adventure
The Week Recommends Make traveling with your dog or cat anything but ruff
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Where to begin with mushroom coffee
The Week Recommends From sharper focus to more energy, a 'fungi-infused brew' offers a slew of potential health benefits – without the jitters
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published