Case 137: French drama inspired by real-life police brutality

For his new crime drama, director Dominik Moll found inspiration in the real-life cases of protesters who were badly injured by French police during the 2018 “gilets jaunes” demonstrations, said Peter Bradshaw in The Guardian. Léa Drucker stars as Stéphanie, a conscientious police internal-affairs investigator, whose routine life is upended when she is handed the case of the title – that of a young man who was left with brain damage as a result of being struck in the face by a rubber bullet during anti-tax protests in Paris.

Sifting through the evidence, she discovers that he is from her own home town, in the “left behind” northeast, and her mother knows his. She comes up against other complications too, including the resentment of her police officer ex-husband, who thinks she is a traitor to the force. The film is “nowhere near as complex” as Moll’s dark psychological thriller “Harry, He’s Here to Help” (2000), but it is serious and often compelling.

Moll “expertly maps how justice can stall in a near-broken system”, said Danny Leigh in the Financial Times. Stéphanie initially pursues the case with vigour but soon finds herself caught in an impossible position: loathed by her colleagues but, to “a sceptical world”, just another cop.

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I was gripped by Stéphanie’s painstaking efforts to uncover the truth, said Hadley Freeman in The Times, but what stuck with me were the long conversations she has, with her family and other officers, about the “morality of it all” – the police’s actions, and those of the protesters. Moving and intelligent, “Case 137” makes a “strong argument for less gloss and more reality” in films.