The Lost Children of Tuam: a ‘painful, devastating film’

Monica Dolan excels in the true-life drama of a Galway baby home scandal

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Monica Dolan in a film about a Mother and Baby Home in Ireland
The scandal was the subject of a 2017 New York Times article
(Image credit: Picturehouse Entertainment)

The films Monica Dolan tends to appear in “aren’t massively high profile”, said David Jenkins on Little White Lies, though she is “one of the finest and most thoughtful actors working today”. In this true-life drama, she plays Galway-based amateur historian Catherine Corless, who in 2010 chose the former Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home, in her home town of Tuam, as the subject of an assignment for her evening class in local history.

In the course of her research, Corless discovered that, over four decades, 800 babies and infants had died at the home. Their deaths had been concealed, and their remains buried on site. Some were dumped in a disused septic tank. Dolan “tamps down the melodrama and ups the raw emotion” in a film that “carefully hits all of its expected beats”.

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