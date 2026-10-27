Film reviews: ‘Fjord,’ ‘La Bola Negra’ and ‘Klara and the Sun’

A gripping international family drama and a sci-fi comedy

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Stan and Reinsve: Parents under fire in &#039;Fjord&#039;
Stan and Reinsve: Parents under fire
(Image credit: Netflix)

Fjord

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