‘Fatherland’

Directed by Pawel Pawlikowski (Not rated)

★★★

Thomas Mann and his daughter tour postwar Germany.

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Pawel Pawlikowski’s latest film “accomplishes more in its 82-minute run time than any two-hour-plus movie released this year,” said Stephanie Zacharek in Time. Shot in “satiny” black and white, it follows novelist Thomas Mann and his eldest daughter, Erika, as the Nobel laureate returns to Germany in 1949 hoping his lofty speeches about art can help his homeland rebuild after its darkest chapter. But the movie is also about fathers too shut down to feel, and Sandra Hüller is “such a subtly expressive actor” that her Ericka conveys bone-deep disappointment in her father without ever losing her composure.

“If Pawlikowski’s aim was to portray Mann as a terminal bore and a pompous ass, he succeeded brilliantly,” said Richard Brody in The New Yorker. This isn’t the fault of actor Hanns Zischler. And it isn’t fair to Mann. Pawlikowski, the Polish director who won an Oscar for 2013’s Ida, has altered the facts of the trip to suit his purposes, replacing Mann’s wife with his daughter and obscuring that Mann, who’d fled to the U.S. in 1933, was infuriated by the postwar delusions of the Germans. In pursuing a work of quiet dignity, Pawlikowski has made a movie that “sanitizes the past and removes its tang.”

But the liberties that the film takes with history “accentuate Pawlikowski’s narrative aims,” said Tim Grierson in the Los Angeles Times. In a nation that’s been torn apart and “stinks of complicity,” he’s allowed us an intimate look at a family whose internal ruptures are “nearly as tumultuous.” If his vision can be trusted, “you can’t go home again, and maybe you shouldn’t try.”

‘Club Kid’

Directed by Jordan Firstman (R)

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★★★★

An aging party guy learns he has a kid.

“Plenty of movies have the same plot as Club Kid,” said Alissa Wilkinson in The New York Times. But Jordan Firstman’s feature debut as writer, director, and star injects “buoyant new life” into the familiar story of a man-child who finally grows up when challenged to look after a child. Firstman’s Peter is an aging, bottoming-out gay party promoter who one day is suddenly informed he must take over raising a 10-year-old son he didn’t know he had. At that point, the movie “shifts gears, going from swirling and whirling party film to a lively character study.”

Firstman and his young co-star prove to be “a well-matched duo,” said Nick Schager in The Daily Beast. Their characters grow in tandem as they bond over shared musical tastes and as Peter introduces young Arlo to his hedonistic yet welcoming fellow New York City club acolytes. “The film’s comedy sometimes takes a back seat to sentimentality,” and when calamity strikes long after hints of it dropped, “it comes across as more preordained than shocking.” Still, Club Kid remains “charmingly amusing and moving.”

When Firstman’s Peter and Reggie Absolom’s Arlo trade their first “I love you’s,” said Clint Worthington in RogerEbert.com, the moment “feels earned.” Firstman initially made his name lampooning vapid gay guys in comic videos he made for Instagram. Making the leap to feature directing, “he is ready to grow up a little, and it’s a shock that this tonal shift works as well for both character and man.”