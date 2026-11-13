Under The Radar

Trinidad and Tobago throws out anti-gay laws

Activist wins 10-year battle to finally overturn colonial-era laws on same-sex intimacy

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Photo collage of activist Jason Jones
Trinidad-born Jason Jones said after the ruling: ‘We can stand proudly and at least say we are not criminals’
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

Trinidad and Tobago has become the latest Caribbean nation to strike down laws criminalising same-sex intimacy after its highest court of appeal ruled they violated fundamental human rights.

The decision by the London-based Judicial Committee of the Privy Council ends one activist’s “historic 10-year legal battle”, said The Guardian, to scrap the “colonial era laws” that still apply in more than 30 Commonwealth countries.

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Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

Rebekah Evans is senior editor at The Week. She joined as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from conflict and Caribbean politics to fast fashion and football. She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.

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