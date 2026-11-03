Laid-back island life on serene St Vincent

This alluring, mountainous Caribbean island is far quieter than its neighbours

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Wallilabou Bay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Wallilabou Bay near Barrouallie on the west coast of the island
(Image credit: vale_t / Getty)

Everyone is familiar with big-hitting Caribbean destinations like Jamaica and Barbados. But the 32-island archipelago of St Vincent and the Grenadines is far less famous. What it lacks in visibility, though, it makes up for in vibrant charisma.

St Vincent is the main volcanic island of the group. Far from the hustle and bustle of better-known destinations in the West Indies, it’s a green and extremely pleasant land with a peaceful beauty.

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James Rampton

James Rampton is a freelance feature writer, specialising in culture and travel. He was a staff feature writer at The Independent for a decade. He has subsequently written travel features for The Week, Daily Mail, The Independent, The i Paper and The Scotsman. He was nominated for the National Consumer Feature of the Year award at the 2025 TravMedia Awards for his article for The Week about the Rocky Mountaineer railway. He has an MA in modern languages from Exeter College, Oxford and has written twelve books. He’s also a regular newspaper reviewer for Sky News, as well as chairing Q&As for Bafta and the BBC.

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