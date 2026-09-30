How Trump’s Title IX reversal upends protection for LGBTQ+ students

The change codifies a shift away from a Biden-era policy, one the current administration already ignores

Theara Coleman, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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President Donald Trump and Secretary of Education Linda McMahon during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House
Trump, along with Education Secretary Linda McMahon, have upended Title IX policies
(Image credit: Win McNamee / Staff / Getty Images)

The Department of Education has formally rescinded the 2024 Title IX regulations, a Biden-era policy that extended the federal ban on sex discrimination in schools to also protect LGBTQ+ people. The change prompted pushback from advocates.

What has the Trump administration done instead?

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

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