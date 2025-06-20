Echo Valley: a 'twisty modern noir' starring Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney

This tense thriller about a mother and daughter is 'American cinema for grown ups'

Sydney Sweeney in Echo Valley
Posy Sterling makes Molly an 'empathetic presence'
(Image credit: FlixPix / Alamy)
By
published

As Steven Soderbergh observed recently, Hollywood has largely given up on serious movie making, said Kevin Maher in The Times. Hooray, then, for "Echo Valley", a "twisty modern noir" that marks the return of "American cinema for grown-ups". It is a film for our time, "addressing the cost-of-living crisis with a character whose lavish dreams have come back to bite her": this is Kate (Julianne Moore), a horse trainer who is grieving the death of her wife and struggling to maintain her idyllic farm in Pennsylvania. She adores her daughter Claire (Sydney Sweeney), but she is a spoiled drug addict whose failed stints in rehab have bled her mother dry.

Trouble starts when Claire shows up one night asking for help, said Peter Bradshaw in The Guardian. She owes money to a drug dealer (Domhnall Gleeson) and her mother complies. But when Claire then comes back a few days later, saying she has killed her boyfriend during an argument, and has his body stashed in the car, Kate must decide just "how far she will go to protect her daughter". There is some enjoyable and creepy stuff involving a lake, but after that, the plot becomes increasingly implausible.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸