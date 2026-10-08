Extra Geography: ‘a frothy, funny coming-of-ager’

Superb boarding school drama filled with plenty of ‘zingers’

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Marni Duggan and Galaxie Clear in Extra Geography
Marni Duggan and Galaxie Clear play close friends with a joint project to fall in love
(Image credit: Brock Media)

Molly Manners directed four episodes of Netflix’s “One Day”, the hit adaptation of David Nicholls’ bestselling novel; now, she has made an impressive feature debut, said Tara O’Brady in The Irish Times.

“Extra Geography” is set in a boarding school in North Yorkshire in the early 2000s, and “follows two close friends (newcomers Marni Duggan and Galaxie Clear) “who decide that academic success is not enough”. They must also become “worldly”. So they assign themselves a project to fall in love, and alight upon their geography teacher (Alice Englert). However, a complication arises in the form of an interschool production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”, which “brings boys into their previously closed world”, and tests the girls’ bond.

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