Holy Cow: a charming 'micro-budget' film about Comté

First-time director Louise Courvoisier elicits 'brilliant performances' from her non-professional cast

Holy Cow is a French film directed by Louise Courvoisier
This "micro-budget" film about "artisanal cheese making" in rural France could "charm anyone, even the most die-hard cheese hater", said Larushka Ivan-Zadeh in The Times. Set in a "hardscrabble farming community" in the Jura Mountains, it tells the story of 18-year-old Totone (Clément Favreau), whose carefree adolescence is brought to an abrupt close when his father dies, leaving him "penniless and responsible for his seven-year-old sister".

Despite "a total lack of expertise", he decides to enter a Comté-making contest in order to win the €30,000 prize. What follows is a story "immersed in rural, working-class culture" that is "vérité and honest without being bleak", and which avoids generic conventions while still giving us "a feel good ending that fully satisfies".

