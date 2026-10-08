Knife: ‘excellent’ documentary about attempted murder of Salman Rushdie

In August 2022, author Salman Rushdie was being interviewed at an event in upstate New York when a man rushed onto the stage and stabbed him 15 times in the neck, chest, eye, hand and stomach. His assailant, Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old from New Jersey, later said he had been motivated in part by the 1989 fatwa issued by Ayatollah Khomeini over Rushdie’s book “The Satanic Verses”. This “excellent” documentary, directed by the Oscar-winning Alex Gibney, tells the “terrifying, inspiring story” of how he survived that ordeal, said Peter Bradshaw in The Guardian .

It is narrated by Rushdie himself and makes use of “intimate” hospital-bedside video footage shot by his wife, the poet Rachel Eliza Griffiths, as well as archive footage of his life and career, and of the attack. “What emerges is Rushdie’s courage and his remarkably level-headed, calm and unafraid writerly voice”, insisting on the “primacy of literature” and “freedom of expression”.

It is not an easy watch, said Philip Concannon in Sight and Sound . Rushdie lost an eye in the frenzied, 27-second attack, and the sight of it bulging out of its socket is “truly shocking”. The archival footage, too, of the “vociferous” reaction to “The Satanic Verses” is “astonishing”.

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“Knife” attempts to be an “incisive anatomy of the stabbing”, yet it shows “little interest in understanding the psyche” of Matar, said Shaurya Thapa in Time Out – a man so consumed by extremism “that he’d barely glanced at ‘The Satanic Verses’ before he picked up the knife”. And its “near-hagiographic framing” of Rushdie becomes “monotonous”. Still, the film is surprisingly lively, and the clips of him in hiding in the 1990s – sitting in a safe house playing Nintendo – are fascinating.