“Here is a movie marvel,” said Kevin Maher in The Times , a film of “tear-jerking sadness” that also contains “gunfights, punch-ups and an ex-US military hitman” who uses swords and roundhouse kicks to take down “a phalanx of gun-toting bigots”.

The hitman is Latif, a devout Muslim and father (played with “exquisite melancholy” by the double Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali) who is left “quite literally holding the baby” when his wife dies suddenly.

The story revolves around his attempts to reconcile with his older children, for whom he has been absent, while scouring the mean streets of Houston for breast milk to feed his baby (who can’t stomach formula). This brings him into contact with a gangster for whom he used to work, who asks him to carry out one final hit, on the leader of a Christian militia (John Cho).

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The action scenes have a “brutish realism” – think “less John Wick and more grim pub brawl” – while the relationships with the children are “devastatingly tender”.

With the body count mainly confined to the final half-hour, and the main character crushed by grief, this is really not your standard hitman thriller, said Tim Robey in The Telegraph . It is also a bit “tricky to digest”. While it was original to centre a genre film such as this on Black-Muslim faith, the style is an “erratic hodgepodge” – as if various very different films had been “tossed into a blender”.

Yes there is a lot going on, said Danny Leigh in the Financial Times. But somehow, this “irreverent adrenaline-shot B movie”, with its thoughtful commentaries about families, faith and religion, holds seamlessly together. All credit to writer-director Bassam Tariq, but the “golden thread” is Ali – “a magnetic actor whose character makes sense” in each of the genres the movie straddles.