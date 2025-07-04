M3GAN 2.0: riotous action sequel to the comedy-horror hit about a killer doll

The low-budget hit "M3GAN" is back for a sequel, and this version is a different model – which is all to the good, said Michael Ordoña on The Wrap. In the first film, toy designer and programmer Gemma (Allison Williams) created M3GAN, a life-size robot doll, to take care of her orphaned niece.

Unfortunately, M3GAN took its "prime directive too far", leading to gory deaths and, ultimately, the doll's destruction. M3GAN's AI consciousness survived, however, and in this new film, Gemma (now an advocate for more government oversight of AI) recreates her to fight off AMELIA – another robot, created by a US defence contractor, that is even more dangerous, and which has also gone rogue.

