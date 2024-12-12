Merchant Ivory: 'Splendid' documentary explores adaptations of classic literature

Celebration of films produced by Ismail Merchant and directed by James Ivory is 'brisk, gossipy and insightful'

Merchant and Ivory
The filmmaking duo were partners in life and in business
(Image credit:  J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images)
By
published

The films produced by Ismail Merchant and directed by James Ivory – ranging from 1985's "A Room with a View" to "Remains of the Day" (1993) – were sometimes dismissed as "pretty but anodyne period drama", said Brian Viner in the Daily Mail: Alan Parker referred to them as the "Laura Ashley school of filmmaking".

But this "splendid" documentary "reminds us that they were anything but". It's a "long-overdue appreciation not just of the two men who gave their names to what more or less became a cinematic genre, but also to the other two people vital to their success: writer Ruth Prawer Jhabvala and composer Richard Robbins". Helena Bonham Carter, Emma Thompson, Vanessa Redgrave and Hugh Grant are among those who pop up to describe what it was like being in a Merchant Ivory film, and Ivory himself, now 96, contributes too (Merchant died in 2005). The film also delves into the story of their relationship (they were partners in real life, but had other lovers).

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest