Movies to watch in October, from 'The Exorcist: Believer' to 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Taylor Swift and Martin Scorsese are coming to a theater near you
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
October is almost here, meaning it's time for spooky new horror movies, potential Oscar contenders, and a highly anticipated concert film that's likely to outgross them all.
From the return of an iconic horror franchise to our potential 2024 Best Picture winner, these are the new movies to watch in October 2023.
'The Exorcist: Believer' (Oct. 6)
The power of Blumhouse compels "The Exorcist" back to life. David Gordon Green, the director of the recent "Halloween" trilogy, turns his focus to "The Exorcist" in this follow-up to the 1973 horror classic. Leslie Odom Jr. stars as a man whose daughter becomes possessed along with her friend, so he seeks help from Chris MacNeil, played by a returning Ellen Burstyn. A trilogy is already planned. "Believer" was originally scheduled for Oct. 13 before moving out of the way of Taylor Swift’s "Eras Tour" film, as even Pazuzu can't match the power of the Swifties.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Totally Killer' (Oct. 6)
Kiernan Shipka is taking a totally rad trip to the 1980s. She stars in this Prime Video horror-comedy as a 17-year-old who accidentally travels back to 1987, where she must team up with a teen version of her mom (Olivia Holt) to stop a masked killer. If the premise sounds weirdly similar to 2015's "The Final Girls," that film’s director was thinking the same thing.
'Cat Person' (Oct. 6)
That infamous, viral New Yorker short story is getting another life via this film adaptation that explores the horrors of modern dating. "CODA" star Emilia Jones plays a college student who develops a relationship with an older man, Robert, portrayed by Nicholas Braun ("Succession"). "Cat Person" received mixed reviews at Sundance, but it still looks set to spark just as much discourse as its source material.
'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' (Oct. 13)
Taylor Swift is here to save the fall movie season. For everyone who missed their chance to see Swift's Eras Tour live, the singer is bringing a filmed version of the concert to movie theaters. The show has received rave reviews, and this movie version clocks in at 2 hours and 45 minutes. Swift has encouraged "Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing," and early ticket sales suggest the film could snag one of the year’s biggest openings. If you're a Swiftie and don’t have a seat secured, drop everything now.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' (Oct. 20)
It’s almost hard to believe "Killers of the Flower Moon" is actually a real movie after so many years of anticipation. But the Martin Scorsese picture is finally getting a theatrical release in October before heading to Apple TV+ at a later date. The film, which centers on the murders of members of the Osage tribe in the 1920s, stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro, and is an early Best Picture favorite. But with an epic running time of 3 hours and 26 minutes, you may want to skip getting a large Slushie for this one.
'The Holdovers' (Oct. 27)
Could this be the year Paul Giamatti snags his first Oscar nomination in nearly two decades? He's certainly in contention with "The Holdovers," a dramedy set at a prep school over the holidays where select students and faculty stay behind because they have nowhere to go for winter break. Alexander Payne, whose previous work includes "Election" and "The Descendants," directs. The film is likely to be a Best Picture nominee — and a possible dark horse winner.
'Five Nights at Freddy's' (Oct. 27)
The year of the video game adaptation is continuing into spooky season. Based on the survival horror game, "Five Nights at Freddy's" stars Josh Hutcherson as a security guard at an establishment that’s essentially a fictional version of Chuck E. Cheese, where the animatronics come to life. It will hit Peacock and theaters simultaneously. Watch with your favorite Twitch streamers screaming at the top of their lungs for the authentic gaming experience.
More movies to see
Don’t miss these other titles hitting theaters and/or streaming next month:
"The Burial" (Oct. 6)
"Foe" (Oct. 6)
"Dicks: The Musical" (Oct. 6)
"Pet Sematary: Bloodlines" (Oct. 6)
"She Came to Me " (Oct. 6)
"Dear David" (Oct. 13)
"Old Dads" (Oct. 20)
"The Persian Version" (Oct. 20)
"Pain Hustlers" (Oct. 27)
"Freelance" (Oct. 27)
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Brendan is a staff writer at The Week. A graduate of Hofstra University with a degree in journalism, he also writes about horror films for Bloody Disgusting and has previously contributed to The Cheat Sheet, Heavy, WhatCulture, and more. He lives in New York City surrounded by Star Wars posters.
-
Animals and plants that have been used to fight disease
The Explainer The world's flora and fauna have long been medically important
By Devika Rao Published
-
Expiration dates can actually do more harm than good
The Explainer Confusion regarding food labeling is leading to unnecessary food waste
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
Hollywood writers on the cusp of ending strike after reaching tentative agreement
Speed Read Actors are still on strike, but the Writers Guild of America says it struck an 'exceptional' deal after 5 days of marathon talks
By Peter Weber Published
-
Hollywood writers on the cusp of ending strike after reaching tentative agreement
Speed Read Actors are still on strike, but the Writers Guild of America says it struck an 'exceptional' deal after 5 days of marathon talks
By Peter Weber Published
-
Where Oscar season stands after the fall film festivals
The Explainer The race has shifted as some surprise candidates pull ahead
By Brendan Morrow Published
-
Movies directed by actors have mixed success at Toronto International Film Festival
TIFF's actor-directed films ranged from 'hugely thrilling' to 'abysmal'
By Brendan Morrow Published
-
The best movies about Wall Street
Seven Wall Street films worth investing in
By Brendan Morrow Published
-
The buzziest movies from the 2023 Venice Film Festival
Speed Read Which would-be Oscar contenders got a boost?
By Brendan Morrow Published
-
Every film in the 'Conjuring' universe, ranked
In Depth Your guide to the expanding world of Ed and Lorraine Warren
By Brendan Morrow Published
-
What to watch over Labor Day weekend
In Depth Get out of the hot sun with Indiana Jones and Martin Brody
By Brendan Morrow Published
-
5 best movies about playing video games
The Week Recommends Instead of hit-or-miss video game adaptations, these movies center on the experience of being a gamer
By Theara Coleman Published