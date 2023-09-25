Movies to watch in October, from 'The Exorcist: Believer' to 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

October is almost here, meaning it's time for spooky new horror movies, potential Oscar contenders, and a highly anticipated concert film that's likely to outgross them all.

From the return of an iconic horror franchise to our potential 2024 Best Picture winner, these are the new movies to watch in October 2023.

'The Exorcist: Believer' (Oct. 6)

The power of Blumhouse compels "The Exorcist" back to life. David Gordon Green, the director of the recent "Halloween" trilogy, turns his focus to "The Exorcist" in this follow-up to the 1973 horror classic. Leslie Odom Jr. stars as a man whose daughter becomes possessed along with her friend, so he seeks help from Chris MacNeil, played by a returning Ellen Burstyn. A trilogy is already planned. "Believer" was originally scheduled for Oct. 13 before moving out of the way of Taylor Swift’s "Eras Tour" film, as even Pazuzu can't match the power of the Swifties.

'Totally Killer' (Oct. 6)

Kiernan Shipka is taking a totally rad trip to the 1980s. She stars in this Prime Video horror-comedy as a 17-year-old who accidentally travels back to 1987, where she must team up with a teen version of her mom (Olivia Holt) to stop a masked killer. If the premise sounds weirdly similar to 2015's "The Final Girls," that film’s director was thinking the same thing .

'Cat Person' (Oct. 6)

That infamous, viral New Yorker short story is getting another life via this film adaptation that explores the horrors of modern dating. "CODA" star Emilia Jones plays a college student who develops a relationship with an older man, Robert, portrayed by Nicholas Braun ("Succession"). "Cat Person" received mixed reviews at Sundance , but it still looks set to spark just as much discourse as its source material.

'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' (Oct. 13)

Taylor Swift is here to save the fall movie season. For everyone who missed their chance to see Swift's Eras Tour live, the singer is bringing a filmed version of the concert to movie theaters. The show has received rave reviews, and this movie version clocks in at 2 hours and 45 minutes. Swift has encouraged "Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing," and early ticket sales suggest the film could snag one of the year’s biggest openings. If you're a Swiftie and don’t have a seat secured, drop everything now.

'Killers of the Flower Moon' (Oct. 20)

It’s almost hard to believe "Killers of the Flower Moon" is actually a real movie after so many years of anticipation. But the Martin Scorsese picture is finally getting a theatrical release in October before heading to Apple TV+ at a later date. The film, which centers on the murders of members of the Osage tribe in the 1920s, stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro, and is an early Best Picture favorite. But with an epic running time of 3 hours and 26 minutes, you may want to skip getting a large Slushie for this one.

'The Holdovers' (Oct. 27)

Could this be the year Paul Giamatti snags his first Oscar nomination in nearly two decades? He's certainly in contention with "The Holdovers," a dramedy set at a prep school over the holidays where select students and faculty stay behind because they have nowhere to go for winter break. Alexander Payne, whose previous work includes "Election" and "The Descendants," directs. The film is likely to be a Best Picture nominee — and a possible dark horse winner.

'Five Nights at Freddy's' (Oct. 27)

The year of the video game adaptation is continuing into spooky season. Based on the survival horror game, "Five Nights at Freddy's" stars Josh Hutcherson as a security guard at an establishment that’s essentially a fictional version of Chuck E. Cheese, where the animatronics come to life. It will hit Peacock and theaters simultaneously. Watch with your favorite Twitch streamers screaming at the top of their lungs for the authentic gaming experience.

More movies to see

Don’t miss these other titles hitting theaters and/or streaming next month:

" The Burial " (Oct. 6)

" Foe " (Oct. 6)

" Dicks: The Musical " (Oct. 6)

" Pet Sematary: Bloodlines " (Oct. 6)

" She Came to Me " (Oct. 6)

" Dear David " (Oct. 13)

" Old Dads " (Oct. 20)

" The Persian Version " (Oct. 20)

" Pain Hustlers " (Oct. 27)