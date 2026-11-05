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Primetime: Robert Pattinson in hypnotic, ‘career-best’ performance

Disturbing drama about the real-life TV host of To Catch a Predator

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Robert Pattinson in Primetime
Pattinson is terrific, in ‘furiously self-righteous vibe’
(Image credit: A24, Icki Eneo Arlo / Range Media / Square Peg / Album / Alamy)

“If we learn any lesson from the movies this year, let it be this: Robert Pattinson is an absolutely fantastic villain,” said Hadley Freeman in The Times.

Following hard on the heels of his excellent turn as the dastardly Antinous in “The Odyssey”, he has delivered a “career-best” performance in “Primetime”, Lance Oppenheim’s dramatisation of the story behind the hit Noughties reality TV show “To Catch a Predator”.

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