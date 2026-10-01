Remake: a ‘profoundly moving work’ about parenting and art

Following the death of his son to a fentanyl overdose, Ross McElwee’s documentary ‘lingers in the mind long after the tears have dried’

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A photo memorial to Adrian, the son of documentary maker Ross McElwee
McElwee asks whether, in constantly filming his son Adrian instead of interacting with him directly, he let him down as a parent
(Image credit: David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe / Getty Images)

“Sometimes it feels as if all human life is contained in this deeply moving documentary from the veteran American filmmaker Ross McElwee,” said Kevin Maher in The Times. “Grief and loss, marriage and family, work, success, failure and fame are all embraced.”

McElwee started making the film in 2008 as a light-hearted personal piece about an attempt by Hollywood producers to turn his 1986 indie documentary “Sherman’s March” into a drama series for streaming.

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