Film reviews: The Accountant 2 and The Shrouds

A number cruncher crushes a new set of bad guys and mourners buy a view into their loved ones' graves

The Shrouds
"The Shrouds is a grief story as only David Cronenberg would ever think to shoot one"
(Image credit: Janus Films / Everett)
By
published

The Accountant 2

Directed by Gavin O'Connor (R)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸