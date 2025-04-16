Film reviews: Warfare and A Minecraft Movie

A combat film that puts us in the thick of it and five misfits fall into a cubic-world adventure

A group of soldiers
Warfare has to be "one of the most realistic war movies ever made"
(Image credit: A24)
By
published

Warfare

Directed by Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza (R)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸