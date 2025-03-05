Film Reviews: My Dead Friend Zoe and Ex-Husbands
A veteran is haunted by her past and a dad crashes his son's bachelor party
‘My Dead Friend Zoe’
An Army vet is haunted by a fallen comrade.
The friendship story that writer-director Kyle Hausmann-Stokes tells in his debut feature “could easily veer into manipulative territory,” said Allegra Frank in The Daily Beast. Merit, a young Army vet played by Sonequa Martin-Green, has returned home from Afghanistan only to be haunted by the snarky ghost of her fallen best friend. But while some of the plot points emerging from that premise feel “disappointingly predictable,” the director’s obvious emotional investment in the project transforms it into “something deeper, sweeter, and funnier than it may initially seem.”
Natalie Morales, who plays the spectral Zoe, is, as always, “a welcome screen presence,” said Brian Tallerico in RogerEbert.com. Meanwhile, Ed Harris portrays Merit’s Alzheimer’s-stricken grandfather and shows again why he’s one of our greatest actors. Still, “the movie belongs to Martin-Green, who navigates truly complex emotional waters, finding beats of joy amid the pain in a way that makes both more powerful.”
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Hausmann-Stokes’ affecting film “doubles as a public service message of sorts,” said Peter Debruge in Variety. The director, an Army vet himself, had two friends die of suicide after returning home, and he’s determined to raise awareness about veterans’ mental health challenges. “Don’t worry, it’s a real movie, evoking uncomfortable laughter and well-earned tears en route to its cathartic finale. Just know that the movie exists for reasons other than escapism.”
‘Ex-Husbands’
A forlorn dad crashes his son’s stag party.
Despite a premise that’d suit a 1980s sex romp, “no hijinks ensue in Ex-Husbands,” said Brent Simon in The A.V. Club. Instead, director Noah Pritzker’s sophomore feature is a bittersweet father-and-sons dramedy that doubles as “a compassionately observed collection of just-so moments.”
Griffin Dunne plays Peter Pearce, who after being served divorce papers by his wife of 35 years, books a trip to Tulum, Mexico, that puts him on the same itinerary as two adult sons heading to the older son’s bachelor getaway. The sons, played by James Norton and Miles Heizer, beg their father to stay home, not telling him that the bride-to-be has cold feet. From there on, this is a film that embraces “a truth most movies avoid: There’s no such thing as certainty in life.”
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Woody Allen and John Cassavetes are clear inspirations for Pritzker, said Pete Hammond in Deadline. Though he isn’t on their level, he “manages to cast his net wider,” showing how failed relationships have plagued three generations of Pearce men, starting with Peter’s dad. Inspired by the late-in-life divorce of his own parents, Pritzker has written a script that “wells with sympathy for each character while gently noting how each of them goes awry,” said Kyle Smith in The Wall Street Journal. “More a poignant reflection than a fleshed-out story,” it does include a bit of inspired casting. Dunne and Rosanna Arquette had “delightfully off-kilter rapport” in 1985’s After Hours, and their brief reunion here is “a fond callback.”
-
Music Reviews: Horsegirl, Bartees Strange, and Sam Fender
Feature “Phonetics On and On,” “Horror,” and “People Watching”
By The Week US Published
-
Theater Review: Liberation
Feature Roundabout Theatre Company, New York City
By The Week US Published
-
Arab leaders embrace Egypt's Gaza rebuilding plan
Speed Read The $53 billion proposal would rebuild Gaza without displacing Palestinian residents
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Music Reviews: Horsegirl, Bartees Strange, and Sam Fender
Feature “Phonetics On and On,” “Horror,” and “People Watching”
By The Week US Published
-
Theater Review: Liberation
Feature Roundabout Theatre Company, New York City
By The Week US Published
-
Xochitl Gonzalez’s 6 favorite books that shaped her storytelling
Feature The best-selling author recommends works by Stephen King, Julian Barnes, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Jane Austen’s Bookshelf: A Rare Book Collector’s Quest to Find the Women Writers Who Shaped a Legend
Feature Rebecca Romney stumbles upon a 1778 novel by Jane Austen’s favorite author
By The Week US Published
-
Roberta Flack
Feature The piano prodigy who sang ‘Killing Me Softly’
By The Week US Published
-
Will Amazon destroy James Bond?
Talking Point Broccoli family yields control of franchise to tech giant, sparking fears of corporate 'Americanisation' of beloved British icon
By The Week UK Published
-
Wine & shallot roast potatoes recipe
The Week Recommends Crispy potatoes have a 'boat-load of flavour'
By The Week UK Published
-
The best body horror movies of the last half-century
The Week Recommends If 'The Substance' piqued your interest, these other films will likely be your speed
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published