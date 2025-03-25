Video games to play this spring, including 'Split Fiction' and 'South of Midnight'

This spring brings some highly anticipated video games from across genres and platforms. People who enjoy playing games with a partner have already started singing the praises of "Split Fiction." At the same time, the "Assassin's Creed" series debuted its latest installment, defying drama and setbacks to a positive debut. Not to mention the long-awaited life simulator that some say will kill the "Sims."

'Split Fiction'

Split Fiction | Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer

From the makers of the popular co-op game "It Takes Two" comes the highly anticipated two-player "Split Fiction." This time, players and a friend will take on the roles of Mio and Zoe, two aspiring authors who get stuck in two video games a company hopes to create from their stories. The pair butt heads but are forced to work together to make it through each level and out of the digital world. Split Fiction is a "forgiving game that doesn't set you back much if you die," but it is "still challenging for seasoned gamers," NPR said. Less experienced game players may struggle, but "the game rewards communication skills." It is "expertly designed to make you appreciate your fellow player — just as Mio and Zoe warm to each other as the game progresses." Feeling extra daring? A super secret level called "Laser Hell" rewards you with a cool easter egg if you beat it. (out now; order for PC , PS5 , Xbox SX/S )

'Assassin's Creed Shadows'

Assassin's Creed Shadows: Launch Trailer

Ubisoft's latest installment in the hit "Assassin's Creed" franchise was finally released this month and hit several milestones despite getting some "anti-woke" backlash from critics "complaining about a storyline centering a Black samurai and LGBTQ character options," said Forbes . The Japanese government also "voiced concerns about violence depicted in the feudal Japan-set game."

Still, within 24 hours of its release, "Assassin's Creed Shadows" flew past 1 million players, breaking a record held by AC Valhalla. By three days after its release, it passed 2 million players, surpassing the launches of AC Origins and Odyssey, Ubisoft said on X . (out now; order for PC , PS5 , Xbox SX/S )

'InZOI'

inZOI - Exclusive Gameplay Trailer

This life simulator has been making waves over the past couple of years, with some content creators that had early access hailing it as a potential 'Sims killer.' Whether or not this game could replace the Sims remains to be seen, but the graphics and gameplay previews have elevated it to one of the year's most anticipated games. The game has surpassed heavy hitters like "Hollow Knight: Silksong," "Deadlock," and "Elden Ring: Nightreign," and it is now Steam's most wish-listed game. The life-sim is set to release in early access on March 28 for PC, but the company plans on having a later release for console gamers. It is a cozier game than some of the season's other releases, but with an open-world system with tons of planned updates on its development roadmap, "InZOI" is worth trying. (March 28; preorder for PC )

'South of Midnight'

South of Midnight - Official Story Trailer | Xbox Developer Direct 2025