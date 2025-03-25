Video games to play this spring, including 'Split Fiction' and 'South of Midnight'

A meta co-op game puts you in a game within a game, and a life simulator that can compete with the 'Sims' franchise

Two female video game characters with dragons on their shoulders
Grab a friend, and jump into the fantastical worlds of "Split Fiction"
(Image credit: Hazelight Studios)
Theara Coleman, The Week US's avatar
By
published

This spring brings some highly anticipated video games from across genres and platforms. People who enjoy playing games with a partner have already started singing the praises of "Split Fiction." At the same time, the "Assassin's Creed" series debuted its latest installment, defying drama and setbacks to a positive debut. Not to mention the long-awaited life simulator that some say will kill the "Sims."

'Split Fiction'

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸