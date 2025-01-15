The Girl with the Needle: a 'dark and scorching' gothic horror

Magnus von Horn's latest film about a seamstress in Copenhagen after the First World War unfolds into a study of 'living terror'

Vic Carmen Sonne in The Girl with the Needle
Vic Carmen Sonne gives a 'phenomenal, feral' performance as Karoline
Roughly an hour into "The Girl with the Needle", there's a moment so shocking it "elicited gasps of outrage" across the cinema, said Kevin Maher in The Times.

Set in post-First World War Copenhagen, the true-life drama had, until that point, been unfolding as a "gripping story of female struggle". Then the "twist hits" and Magnus von Horn's "inky" black-and-white film transforms into "one of the most disturbing gothic horrors of recent years". "Forget Bill Skarsgard in 'Nosferatu'", this is a disconcerting study of "living terror and the darkest amorality".

