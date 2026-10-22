The UK’s best independent cinemas

These unique venues have something for every cinephile

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Mosaic cinema sign in tiles on local picture house
There is something special about the ‘big-screen communal experience’
(Image credit: iStock / Getty Images)

Most of us have access to “thousands of films” at home but there is something special about the “big-screen communal experience”, said Tim Robey in The Telegraph.

“Shockwaves from the pandemic” saw 150 operating cinemas close permanently but there are still many “British movie palaces” to explore. Here are our favourite independent cinemas worth paying a visit to.

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Deeya Sonalkar, The Week UK

Deeya Sonalkar joined The Week as audience editor in 2025. She is in charge of The Week's social media platforms as well as providing audience insight and researching online trends.

Deeya started her career as a digital intern at Elle India in Mumbai, where she oversaw the title's social media and employed SEO tools to maximise its visibility, before moving to the UK to pursue a master's in marketing at Brunel University. She took up a role as social media assistant at MailOnline while doing her degree. After graduating, she jumped into the role of social media editor at London's The Standard, where she spent more than a year bringing news stories from the capital to audiences online. She is passionate about sociocultural issues and very enthusiastic about film and culinary arts.

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