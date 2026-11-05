The best heated lidos in UK

Indoor swimming pools have their place, but there’s something about diving into warm water as the world around you freezes that is hard to beat. Many heated pools and lidos shut over the winter but some stay open all year round, even when the temperature drops. Here are some of our favourites spots across the country.

Portavadie, Argyll

Situated on the banks of Loch Fyne on Scotland’s west coast, Portavadie is home to what is thought to be the biggest heated outdoor infinity pool in the country, said Rachel Dixon in The Guardian. While relaxing in the tranquil waters, you have views over the loch to the Isle of Arran, and once you get out, there is a restaurant, bar and a leisure centre to keep you occupied. For £14, you have access to swimming, sauna and hot tub facilities for 90 minutes.

portavadie.com

London Fields Lido

This is a real “bobby dazzler” of a spot in east London, said Vaishnavi Pandey on Secret London. The lido itself is a “whopping” 50 metres long, and heated at a “balmy” 25C all year round – perfect for a winter dip, even when there’s frost about. It usually opens until 9pm, and is floodlit for late-night swims after work or at the weekend – we recommend an afternoon slot. And it’s a “perfect”way to follow a picnic in the neighbouring park.

better.org.uk

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Wycombe Rye Lido, Buckinghamshire

The Buckinghamshire lido has been a “firm local favourite” since it opened in 1957, said Grace Dawes on Time Out. And since a big refurbishment 15 years ago, “it’s become even better”. There are two heated pools – one for adults and one for children – and a gym with exercise classes on offer, indoor cycling, football and tennis too, not to mention a cafe where you can “unwind after all of the fun”. And this is not just a winter special; the warm waters are available all year round, so “come rain or shine, you can take a quick dip whenever you please”.

better.org.uk

Bristol Lido

This Grade II-listed facility originally opened more than 170 years ago. Lower chlorine levels and the warming 20–24C are among the attractions. But there is also a glass-fronted restaurant and cafe surrounding the lido, which is the “perfect spot for watching swimmers with a glass of wine”, said BBC Countryfile. Pair the experience with a trip to the sauna, before “enjoying brunch, lunch or tapas or a treatment in the lovely spa”.

lidobristol.com

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