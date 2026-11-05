The Week Recommends

The best heated lidos in UK

Don’t let the cold get in the way of an outdoor winter swim

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girl swimming at a lido
Warm water and fresh air: the attraction of an all-year-round lido
(Image credit: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)

Indoor swimming pools have their place, but there’s something about diving into warm water as the world around you freezes that is hard to beat. Many heated pools and lidos shut over the winter but some stay open all year round, even when the temperature drops. Here are some of our favourites spots across the country.

Portavadie, Argyll

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.

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