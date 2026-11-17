As a born-and-raised Glaswegian, I’m used to the jokes about my city’s food. People from other places love to laugh at the idea of deep-fried Mars Bars (not my thing) or a deep-fried pizza (surprisingly delicious).

However, my home city has quietly been on a bit of a food journey for the past few decades, and it’s now known internationally for the high quality of the cuisine on offer. In 2025 Michelin recognised Glasgow’s contribution to foodie culture by holding its Guide to Great Britain & Ireland launch ceremony in the city, and it was named one of Which?’s best UK cities for food and drink earlier this year.

So, come to this cool and vibrant destination and discover what all the hype is about. Here are just some of the stand-out food choices, in my humble opinion.

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Eleven Fifty-Five

The team behind The Gannet, which arguably kicked off Glasgow’s restaurant revolution in 2013, transformed their lauded bistro into Eleven Fifty-Five, a French brasserie with a Scottish/Irish twist. Expect oysters and beef tartare alongside Cairngorm venison and in-house grown mushrooms. Ingredients are local and sustainable, and the atmosphere feels unpretentiously sophisticated.

Five March

Opened in 2018, Five March has been serving small plates and cocktails on an unassuming side street between the City Centre and West End consistently and without fanfare, but their impact on Glasgow’s food scene is unparalleled. Dishes are inspired by the rich resources Scotland has to offer, but are served with an international twist. Make sure to explore their impressive wine list.

Mother India’s Cafe

Everyone in Glasgow knows Mother India’s Cafe. It opened in 2004 and is one of those restaurants that is just part of the fabric of the city. The food is authentic, honest, and packed with flavour. The chilli garlic chicken is a personal favourite. Go in hungry and leave fully satisfied.

Ho Lee Fook/Fook Mei

Once a market with a rough-around-the-edges reputation, The Barras is now a haven for new chefs and new cuisines. Lee and Johnny Chung opened a hole-in-the-wall called Ho Lee Fook in 2023, and followed up a couple of years later with the slightly larger premises Fook Mei. Their food is hearty, flavourful and extremely good value – perfect for a blustery Glasgow day.

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Henry’s

The South Side of Glasgow has become a gastronomic hotspot, with literally dozens of options to choose from. Henry’s is a local favourite though, a neighbourhood joint with carefully crafted cocktails, and a diverse small-plates menu that combines flavours from around the globe. Perfect for a late-night drink in a chic setting.

Elements

Take a short train ride to the leafy suburb of Bearsden for a gastronomic experience at Michelin-recommended Elements. Chef/owner Gary Townsend and his team have created a warm, refined local restaurant with a combination of hearty à la carte options and an elevated tasting menu that celebrates Scottish produce and culinary ingenuity.

The Ivy Asia

Obviously this is a chain, but this £10 million refurbishment of a Grade A-listed 1870s bank has been the opening of 2026 – it’s simply beautiful. The space has been split into two: The Ivy Asia in a dimly lit and glamorous room where dishes like Wagyu beef and miso black cod, which is to die for, are served and the main hall holds The Ivy and its classic brasserie menu. A wonderful addition to Glasgow’s nighttime scene.

Ka Pao

Ka Pao (pictured above) is a cavernous restaurant in the basement of an A-listed former garage. It celebrates Asian food from across the continent, and its small-plates style dishes feel modern and innovative. The charred cabbage with galangal and chilli relish is an exciting plate of vegetarian food, while the skate wing with coconut, cashew and mint nam jim is delicate and refined.

Battlefield Rest

The Italian diaspora has influenced Glasgow’s food scene for decades, and you won’t struggle to find high-quality pizza or gelato. Battlefield Rest has been serving its classic Italian cuisine in this former tram stop since 1994, and has become a mainstay of the South Side. You can expect traditional dishes like pork Milano, or a heaping bowl of pasta, but Scottish ingredients like Stornoway black pudding or Arbroath smokies also make an appearance on this large menu.

Ardnamurchan

If you’re hoping for a taste of Scotland, look no further than Ardnamurchan. The market menu is an excellent deal and features classic local recipes like stovies with potato scone, and haggis, neeps and tatties. Don’t miss the Ardnamurchan Estate braised wild venison stew, or the cranachan, a sort of Scottish Eton mess with oats and whisky liqueur. Delicious.

Jaymi was a guest of 1155, The Ivy Asia and Elements