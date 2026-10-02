The award-winning new restaurants to try this fall

Tour the globe by touring the country

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People are seen eating street food in the streets of Hanoi, Vietnam
Eat like you are in Hanoi, Vietnam at one of these noteworthy restaurants
(Image credit: Davide Bonaldo / SOPA Images / LightRocket / Getty Images)

Fall is when some of the country’s flashiest food publications name the year’s best new chefs and best new restaurants. Get in on the remarkable cooking happening at these standout spots.

Broken Spanish Comedor, Los Angeles

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Scott Hocker, The Week US
Scott Hocker, The Week US

Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.  

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