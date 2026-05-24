The most beautiful city in Vietnam

Hoi An has cobbled streets and houses ‘garlanded’ with flowers

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Hoi An, Vietnam
The ‘lemon-curd yellow’ houses turn gold at sunset
(Image credit: Karl Hendon / Getty Images)

Set on the Thu Bon River, just inland from Vietnam’s central coast, Hoi An was a thriving port between the 16th and 18th centuries, trading silk, spices and ceramics with China and Japan. With its well-preserved historic centre, it’s the most beautiful city in the country, said Daniel Stables in National Geographic Traveller – a lovely place to while away a few days.

Its cobbled streets are lined with Chinese shophouses “garlanded” with bougainvillea and painted a “lemon-curd yellow” that turns to “burnished gold” at sunset. When night comes, the “velvet darkness” is “pricked by a million orbs of light, like fireflies in a forest”: paper lanterns, which have been the city’s “signature” for 400 years, and are still handcrafted by artisans in “atmospheric” workshops in the old town.

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