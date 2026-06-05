How to tap into the mental health benefits of ‘grandma hobbies’

With more people looking to unplug from the digital world, analog “grandma hobbies” are making a comeback. Crafting activities like crocheting, baking, painting and knitting are especially popular among young people looking for a way to slow down. And they have been shown to help with mental health issues such as depression and anxiety. Here’s how to get your granny on.

Start with a gateway hobby

The list of so-called grandma hobbies is long, with some being more complicated than others. There’s no need to start an advanced project immediately, and the right task could keep you more engaged in the long run. Many people “jump straight into punch needling or crochet and are put off when they don’t get it right,” said Andie Reeves, a writer and fiber artist, to Verywell Mind . Try a more accessible endeavor, such as “cross-stitch, coloring books or simple beading kits.”

Match your “activity levels to the hobby that you choose,” said Susan Albers, a psychologist at Cleveland Clinic . If you are tired, ” choose an activity that has slow, repetitive movements, such as crocheting or knitting.” If you are feeling more alert, a “brain puzzle or putting together a puzzle can help to tap into your focus and concentration.”

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Let go of perfectionism

Grandma hobbies are therapeutic because they allow us to make mistakes and focus on the joy of creating. Amid the pressure to “constantly hustle and be productive,” grandma hobbies offer a “refreshing pressure-free way to achieve fulfillment and well-being,” said Forbes . They remind you that “time spent doing something slow, quiet and meaningful is not wasted.” Rather, it’s “restorative" and a way of “choosing presence over pressure and imagination over efficiency.”

Embrace taking a break from the digital world

It’s hard to “doomscroll while embroidering,” said Verywell Mind. Crafts offer an “immersive experience that pulls us out of the (often addictive) digital world.” Picking up a “crochet hook, a paint brush or a recipe for bread reconnects you with simple, sensory pleasures,” said Emily Sharp, an art therapist, to Verywell Mind. While you are “using your hands and letting your mind wander,” you are “getting in touch with a part of yourself beyond the phone screen.” That’s a practice “we should all actively nurture.”

Take your time

The most valuable aspect of incorporating grandma hobbies into your life “lies in embracing the freedom of slowing down and savoring the process,” said Forbes. When you set aside time for mindful activities, you “reconnect with a softer pace of life.” To make this a consistent part of your routine, “start by dedicating small, nonnegotiable time slots each week for your chosen hobby.” Remember not to do them for “social media, for likes or for others’ approval.” The magic lies in indulging in these activities “purely for your own satisfaction, without any expectation of a perfect outcome.”

Don’t forget community

You can obviously do these hobbies alone, but there’s a lot to be gained from doing them with other like-minded people. If possible, “learn from someone who already does it,” said Shelly Dar, a mental health and well-being specialist, to The Good Trade . “Ask your grandmother, your neighbor, someone at a community garden.” These hobbies are “always meant to be passed hand to hand, and that exchange is part of the healing.”

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Engaging with other hobbyists “fosters a sense of connection based on shared interests,” which is “especially valuable in today’s technology-driven world that often leaves people feeling isolated,” said Patricia Dixon, a licensed clinical psychologist, to Good Housekeeping . It can motivate you to “improve and deepen your skills, creating an environment of mutual growth.”