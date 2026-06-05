How to tap into the mental health benefits of ‘grandma hobbies’

Who knew crocheting a granny square could bring so much peace?

Theara Coleman, The Week US's avatar
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Photo collage of an artist in her room, a woman&#039;s hands embroidering a floral design onto jeans, and crochet hooks
Old-school projects are ‘especially valuable in today’s technology-driven world’
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)

With more people looking to unplug from the digital world, analog “grandma hobbies” are making a comeback. Crafting activities like crocheting, baking, painting and knitting are especially popular among young people looking for a way to slow down. And they have been shown to help with mental health issues such as depression and anxiety. Here’s how to get your granny on.

Start with a gateway hobby

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 