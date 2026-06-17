Why everyone is embracing whimsy this summer

Listen to your inner child, and add color to your life

Theara Coleman, The Week US's avatar
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full length studio shot of three people looking down at camera smiling and dancing against colourful background
A reminder ‘to be amazed, to invent, to celebrate even the smallest things’
(Image credit: Tara Moore / Getty Images)

Two years ago, it was brat summer. This year, for summer 2026, everyone is wrapping themselves in a new trend: whimsy. From dopamine decor to more childlike, bright clothes, adults are romanticizing the smallest aspects of their lives and fully running with a lighthearted outlook.

Bring on the ‘childlike joy’

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 