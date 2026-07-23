‘Bhajan clubbing’ is bringing spirituality to the club scene

Gen Z Indians are opting out of traditional nightlife

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Photo composite illustration of revellers attending a Bhajan clubbing event
Bhajan clubbing is a sober alternative to the traditional club experience
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

In a growing movement in India, young people have opted to trade alcohol and house music for chai and devotional music. Bhajan clubbing has brought Hindu tradition to the dance floor, providing a sober and spiritual nightlife experience. The trend reflects a collective desire for community and belonging in an increasingly uncertain world.

Devotion on the dance floor

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  