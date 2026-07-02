The Society of St Pius X has created a schism in the Vatican

Traditionalist Catholic group excommunicated after consecrating bishops against the wishes of the Pope

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A new priest gives blessing after an ordination mass of the breakaway fundamentalist Roman Catholic Society of St Pius X
A Society of St Pius X priest gives a blessing after an ordination mass in Switzerland
(Image credit: Fabrice Coffrini / AFP via Getty Images)

Pope Leo XIV has excommunicated members of a breakaway group of traditionalist Catholics after they consecrated bishops without Vatican approval.

The pontiff warned the Society of St Pius X (known as the SSPX) on Tuesday that its plans to consecrate four new bishops would be a “sin of extreme gravity”. After the consecrations went ahead on Wednesday, “the Vatican responded aggressively”, going “above and beyond the minimal sanctions foreseen by the church’s canon law”, said The Associated Press.

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Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 