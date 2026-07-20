Why French adults are taking homework to the beach

Across The Channel, they're replacing the beach read with shore studies

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Homework at the beach
Going offline: analogue workbooks feed a nostalgia for summers past
(Image credit: Bowie15 / Getty Images)

This is the summer of “cerebral pursuits” in France, with “a big rise” in the sale of “holiday workbooks”, said The Times. With their “cahiers de vacances” – an adult spin-off from school revision guides – grown-ups are “brushing up” algebra, history and grammar on the beach.

All grown up

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