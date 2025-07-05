Ajo blanco with roasted grapes recipe

Ajo blanco – made by blending almonds, garlic and bread into a creamy, flavourful soup – is one of Spain's oldest dishes, said José Pizarro. Long before we fell in love with gazpacho, it was the go-to dish for beating the Andalusian heat. It is usually finished with fresh grapes, but here I've added roasted grapes for a contemporary twist: they bring sweetness and warmth to the nutty, chilled soup.

Ingredients (serves 4-6)

250g blanched almonds

1 bunch of white or blush grapes

100ml extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra for drizzling

3 garlic cloves, peeled

750ml cold water

175g stale bread

3 tbsp whole milk

1 tbsp sherry vinegar

handful of chives, snipped

flaky sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Soak the almonds overnight in cold water, then drain.

Preheat the oven to 160C fan (180C/350F/gas 4).

Drizzle the grapes in a little extra-virgin olive oil and roast for 30 minutes until tender and lightly golden.

Put the garlic and water in a blender and blitz together until smooth and creamy looking. Soak the bread in the milk for a few minutes, then add to the blender and blitz again before adding the drained almonds, the vinegar and the 100ml of extra-virgin olive oil.

Season well with flaky sea salt and freshly ground black pepper and blitz all together until smooth.

Chill the soup for at least 30 minutes.

Pour the soup into bowls, top with some of the roasted grapes and chives as well as a good grating of black pepper and a drizzle of extra- virgin olive oil.

Tip: In addition to the roasted grapes, I often finish my ajo blanco with a scattering of toasted flaked almonds, to add a little extra flavour and texture.

Taken from "The Spanish Pantry: 12 ingredients, 100 simple recipes" by José Pizarro.

