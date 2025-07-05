Ajo blanco with roasted grapes recipe
Creamy, flavoursome soup is perfectly emblematic of Spanish food heritage
Ajo blanco – made by blending almonds, garlic and bread into a creamy, flavourful soup – is one of Spain's oldest dishes, said José Pizarro. Long before we fell in love with gazpacho, it was the go-to dish for beating the Andalusian heat. It is usually finished with fresh grapes, but here I've added roasted grapes for a contemporary twist: they bring sweetness and warmth to the nutty, chilled soup.
Ingredients (serves 4-6)
- 250g blanched almonds
- 1 bunch of white or blush grapes
- 100ml extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra for drizzling
- 3 garlic cloves, peeled
- 750ml cold water
- 175g stale bread
- 3 tbsp whole milk
- 1 tbsp sherry vinegar
- handful of chives, snipped
- flaky sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
- Soak the almonds overnight in cold water, then drain.
- Preheat the oven to 160C fan (180C/350F/gas 4).
- Drizzle the grapes in a little extra-virgin olive oil and roast for 30 minutes until tender and lightly golden.
- Put the garlic and water in a blender and blitz together until smooth and creamy looking. Soak the bread in the milk for a few minutes, then add to the blender and blitz again before adding the drained almonds, the vinegar and the 100ml of extra-virgin olive oil.
- Season well with flaky sea salt and freshly ground black pepper and blitz all together until smooth.
- Chill the soup for at least 30 minutes.
- Pour the soup into bowls, top with some of the roasted grapes and chives as well as a good grating of black pepper and a drizzle of extra- virgin olive oil.
- Tip: In addition to the roasted grapes, I often finish my ajo blanco with a scattering of toasted flaked almonds, to add a little extra flavour and texture.
Taken from "The Spanish Pantry: 12 ingredients, 100 simple recipes" by José Pizarro.
Sign up for The Week's Food & Drink newsletter for recipes, reviews and recommendations.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
5 explosively funny cartoons about the 4th of July
Cartoons Artists take on liberty and justice for all, a terrifying firework, and more
-
Jeff in Venice: a "triumph of tackiness"?
In the Spotlight Locals protest as Bezos uses the city as a 'private amusement park' for his wedding celebrations
-
Crossword: July 5, 2025
The Week's daily crossword puzzle
-
Jeff in Venice: a 'triumph of tackiness'?
In the Spotlight Locals protest as Bezos uses the city as a 'private amusement park' for his wedding celebrations
-
The Anatomy of Painting: Jenny Saville's 'stunning' retrospective
The Week Recommends Saville's new collection features 'masterpieces' from throughout her career
-
M3GAN 2.0: riotous action sequel to the comedy-horror hit about a killer doll
The Week Recommends A 'ridiculously' entertaining 'hyper-camp mash-up' of Terminator 2 and Mission: Impossible
-
Shami Chakrabarti picks her favourite books
The Week Recommends The politician and human rights activist shares the polemics that inspired her
-
Properties of the week: bright and cheerful houses
The Week Recommends Featuring homes in Cornwall, London and Norfolk
-
6 sleek homes for modernists
Feature Featuring a concrete-and-steel home in South Carolina and a renovated 19th-century former carriage house in Pennsylvania
-
The Genius Myth: a 'fresh and unpretentious' book from Helen Lewis
The Week Recommends This 'angry, witty book' by Helen Lewis is a valuable critique of the 'flattering fiction' of genius
-
From Hilde, With Love – the 'moving' story of an accidental revolutionary
The Week Recommends Liv Lisa Fries gives a 'compelling' performance as the soft-spoken heroine.