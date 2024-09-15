Baingan & aloo sabzi (aubergine & potato curry) recipe
This hearty, spicy dish is comforting and full of depth
This delightful pairing showcases the contrasting tastes and textures of aubergines and potatoes in a medley that is both comforting and full of depth, says Romy Gill. With its earthy and slightly bitter undertones, aubergine sits well next to potato and each one complements, rather than overshadows, the other. The combination creates a hearty wholesome dish, which is prepared with different spices in homes across India.
Ingredients:
- 2 small aubergines, diced into 3cm (1in) cubes
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp ground turmeric
- 60ml sunflower oil
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 200g red onions, peeled and thinly sliced
- 10g ginger root, peeled and thinly sliced
- 4-5 large garlic cloves, peeled and thinly sliced
- 2-3 green chillies, cut in half lengthwise
- 1 large tomato, chopped
- large handful of fresh coriander, chopped
- 1 tsp ground coriander
- 1 tsp garam masala
- 200g potatoes, peeled and cut into 2cm half-moons
- 30ml water
To serve:
- roti
Method:
- Place the aubergines in a large bowl with half the salt and half the turmeric. Mix together and set aside for 10 minutes.
- Heat 35ml (2 tablespoons) of the oil in a frying pan over a high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the marinated aubergines and cook for 5-6 minutes. Once cooked, place the aubergines back in the bowl.
- Using the same pan, heat the remaining oil. Once the oil is hot, add the cumin seeds and, as soon as they start to sizzle, add the onions and cook on a high heat for 4-5 minutes. Add the ginger, garlic and chillies and cook for a further 2-3 minutes. Add the chopped tomato, and the remaining turmeric, chopped fresh coriander, ground coriander and garam masala. Mix to combine, cover the pan with a lid, lower the heat to medium and cook for 2 minutes.
- Next, stir in the potatoes, then add 2 tablespoons of water. Cover the pan and cook over a low heat for 5-6 minutes until the potatoes are almost cooked. Add the aubergines, mix again and cook for a further 10 minutes.
- Once cooked, remove from the heat and serve hot with warm roti.
Taken from Romy Gill’s India: Recipes from Home, published by Hardie Grant at £28. To buy from The Week Bookshop for £21.99 (incl. p&p), call 020-3176 3835 or visit theweekbookshop.co.uk
