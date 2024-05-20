Best non-alcoholic spirits for summer cocktails

"More of us are swapping sambuca for sobriety," said Cosmopolitan. Zero-proof drinks and mocktails are on the rise as we move into an "era of 'dry' partying".

Gen Z are apparently behind the non-alcoholic drinks boom, with sales "poised to grow five times as fast as conventional ones", said Bloomberg. That means there are plenty of delicious options arriving on the market.

For a summer tipple, said Good Housekeeping magazine, Talonmore Non-Alcoholic Spirit is "a great Scotch alternative" with "bags of root ginger and cinnamon, along with malty, earthy notes from Assam tea". The £25 bottle is from a family-run firm in Edinburgh. Team it with tonic or use it to make a non-alcoholic ginger mojito and you'll never guess you're flying sober.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Good Housekeeping picked Lyre's Amaretti Non-Alcoholic Aperitif as its best non-alcoholic amaretti of 2024. This "rich, nutty non-alcoholic digestif – inspired by classic amaretto liqueurs" has notes of "almonds and creamy vanilla". Pair it with "fresh lemon and bitters to make a booze-free amaretti sour". Perfect for long, summer nights. And if you're in the mood for more, the Lyre's range is so extensive, you'd "easily be able to replicate a fully stocked bar, without any booze in sight".

Another option is Three Spirit, a botanical drinks company that has set its sights on "euphoric drinks", which claim to "boost your connections to others" as well as your "mood and cognition without the risk of a hangover", said Country and Town House. Its team of experts include a professor at UCL's School of Pharmacy.

These botanical elixirs will "make you feel a little bit bubbly" thanks to the "natural power of plants". The Social Elixir is £24.99 and contains "lion's mane mushroom, yerba mate and damiana". Three Spirit says it's "full-bodied and bittersweet with a curious savoury bite".

You've probably heard of Seedlip – you'll have spotted it behind every British bar you've been in over the past eight years. It kickstarted the non-alcoholic spirits category when it launched in 2015 but it tastes fresher than ever. Its "unique botanical-forward products won't remind you of any traditional booze you've tasted", said Food and Wine. Yet, "they work extremely well in classic and modern cocktails".

Go for a package of their three flagship flavours: citrusy, gingery Grove 42, warming allspice- and cardamom-led Spice 94, and herbaceous Garden 108. The latter bottling is F&W's favourite, thanks to its "unexpected pairing of herbs and peas". It is "truly transportive".

If you're going to Cornwall this summer, along with the rest of the world, look up Pentire Adrift, which Olive magazine voted "Best herbaceous non-alcoholic gin".

Unlike many zero-alcohol offerings, which can be "sickly sweet", this "Cornish spirit is a breath of fresh air". Created with north Cornish coastline plants, and including botanicals such as rock samphire and sage, it's a "grown-up, savoury affair" with "fragrant herbaceousness and salty notes that balance perfectly with tonic water". Finish it off with a garnish of sage, rosemary or bay leaves.